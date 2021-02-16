PDO, International Energy Agency ink strategic energy partnership pact

Sustainable solutions: Agreement covers oil and gas, water management and technologies, renewable energies, energy efficiencies, hydrogen, emissions intensity, data and statistics, and training

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) signed a Statement of Co-operation (SoC) with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to strengthen collaboration between the two parties in the areas of energy transitions and policy dialogues.

This agreement, which covers oil and gas, water management and technologies, renewable energies, energy efficiencies, hydrogen, emissions intensity, data and statistics, and training, will usher in intensified joint efforts across the energy sector to help Oman meet its clean and sustainable ambitions.

The agreement was signed virtually by Abdulamir al Ajmi, PDO External Affairs and Value Creation Director, and David Turk, IEA Deputy Executive Director.

Through this agreement, PDO strives to leverage Oman’s competitive advantage today in oil and gas exploration and production, established production and export facilities, abundance of renewable resources, and centrality in the global trade map into continued advantage for the future.

PDO’s Al Ajmi said: “We are delighted to partner with the world’s powerhouse — a major step that supports PDO’s dedicated efforts in energy transition and sustainability. Such partnership shall emphasise PDO’s and Oman’s aspirations to be at the forefront of the future energy sector”.

IEA Deputy Executive Director David Turk said: “The International Energy Agency is working hard to put clean energy transitions at the heart of everything we do.

Oman is a key country in the world, with great opportunities to leverage its existing energy advantages to advance clean energy transitions. The IEA looks forward to supporting a growing global consensus on the need for ambitious action to meet our energy and climate goals.”

Dr Abdullah al Abri, Hydrogen Economy Project Manager, said “I am particularly pleased today for this will reinforce collaboration on joint projects, expertise sharing, technical foresights, applied research and development across the ‘new’ energies and technologies, and other areas of mutual interest — including those related to hydrogen as an emerging new and environmental-friendly economic engine for Oman. We architecture Oman’s clean and sustainable future in partnership with this global think-tank (IEA).”