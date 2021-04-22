PDO donates RO2.3 million for vaccine procurement

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) is donating RO 2.3 million to support the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its effort to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

The cheque was handed over on Thursday to Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, by PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci.

Dr Al Saeedi said: “We really appreciate PDO’s initiative which is part of the collaboration and partnership between the government and private sector aiming to serve the public interest. This initiative is a result of such collaboration, and it is one of many other initiatives by PDO and the Ministry of Health. The Ministry encourages such constructive co-operation with private sector institutions, which is an example of the principle of partnership in action to serve Oman and its people.”

Restucci said, “PDO is truly honoured to work and support the Ministry of Health in the true spirit of partnership and are thankful for the wonderful support it continues to receive across the full spectrum of our operations. We are firmly committed to assisting the Ministry in protecting the health and wellbeing of not only our staff and contractors but the wider community across Oman.

“Beyond strict compliance with face masks and social distancing, one of the most fundamental enablers to re-opening the economy and returning back to normal is linked to the speed of vaccine deployment. This is now one of the top priorities to combat this terrible disease which has devastated the lives of many, and we commend the Ministry of Health for its unreserved efforts to secure vaccines from approved supply sources.”

This donation comes as part of PDO’s ongoing efforts and support to help combat Coronavirus. Last year, PDO donated RO 500,000 to the Endowment Fund to support medical services and provided more than RO 3 million in essential supplies, personal protective equipment and testing devices.

The company assisted in the preparation, establishment and refurbishment of a new field hospital at the old Muscat Airport, which was equipped for 200 patients and is currently being used to almost full capacity.

It also pioneered the local manufacture and distribution of eight million face masks and more than 180,000 litres of hand sanitiser to health institutions and other bodies across the country.

PDO has provided 150 rooms with catering services at its Ras Al Hamra Recreation Centre to manage quarantine cases and support MOH medical staff working directly with Coronavirus victims.