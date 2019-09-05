PDO, Be’ah sign RO 17m deal for non-hazardous waste management

MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) signed a waste management contract with Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) with a value of around RO 17 million and incorporating a number of green initiatives.

The seven-year contract will see be’ah managing non-hazardous waste and waste yards in PDO’s concession area.

It will provide service containers with different capacities to separate organic, plastic, paper and other waste at source, in addition to providing regular maintenance and cleaning of the containers.

The agreement will also reduce the amount of waste transferred to the engineered landfill sites for final disposal. Quantities of organic waste will be converted into fertiliser while other types, such as construction waste, will be used to clean up and close landfill sites in the concession area.

Be’ah will also operate and maintain waste collection sites in designated areas, and clean them of all types of accumulated waste.

The contract was signed by PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci and Be’ah Chief Executive Officer, Eng Tariq bin Ali al

Amri at a special ceremony held in PDO’s Knowledge World venue in Muscat. — ONA

