PDO announces five new Social Investment Projects

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has unveiled its commitment to support a raft of new community initiatives as part of its Social Investment programme. The latest five agreements include commitments in the key areas of health, agriculture and infrastructure.

The Company is partially funding the construction of Al Wafa Rehabilitation Centre in Samayil. The 822-square-metre facility, which is also being supported by a local donor, will provide a safe and modern environment for disabled children and reduce commuting exposure.

On the health and safety front, the Company is increasing its support for the construction of Thumrait Hospital, which is the largest medical facility in the area. It will serve a large portion of the community and potentially PDO staff and contractors due to its proximity to Harweel. In addition, 10 electronic beds have been funded for the Renal Dialysis unit in Nizwa Hospital to enhance the quality of this crucial service and ease the suffering of patients.

PDO is also funding the repair and maintenance of the Falaj Al Asgharyn in Manah, which is watering more than 10,000 palm trees in the area, and installing shades for selling livestock and animal food in the Hamra Al Duru slaughterhouse, also funded by PDO. Both projects will enhance the value chain in the agriculture and farming industries.

The five funding agreements confirming these commitments were signed at an official ceremony held under the auspices of Dr Darwish bin Saif al Maharbi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Administrative and Financial Affairs, at PDO’s Knowledge World venue in Muscat yesterday.

Dr Al Maharbi commended PDO’s ongoing co-operation with the Ministry of Health, saying: “These initiatives confirm the partnership between the government and private sectors that serves the interest of the nation and citizens.

“The two projects signed with the Ministry of Health are a significant addition to the health services in the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah and Dhofar, and will improve the quality of services provided to patients in those areas.”

The ceremony also included the graduation of 25 disabled people from a four-month training programme funded by PDO. The graduates are currently working as cashiers at supermarkets in different locations including Muscat, Nizwa, Suhar and Barka.

PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci said: “We are committed to investing in the communities in which we work with targeted social investment projects such as the ones signed today.

“The welfare of people and the natural environment are enshrined in PDO’s Business Principles and we will always strive to be an efficient and responsible operator and protect and empower the communities in our concession area and beyond.”

The agreements confirming these commitments were signed by Restucci and senior government officials, including Dr Darwish al Maharbi; Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources for Water Resources; and Shaikh Majed bin Khalifa al Harthy, Wali of Samayil.

Related