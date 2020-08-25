PCR tests mandatory for foreign visitors to Russia

Muscat: Foreign visitors to the Russian Federation must medical certificate confirming the negative result for the Covid-19 infection in Russian or English languages, Oman’s Embassy in Moscow has said.

The laboratory test has to be conducted by the PCR method and no earlier than three calendar days prior to arrival. The arrival form has to be completed upon at the checkpoints and rule is applicable to all foreign citizens, including officials, personnel of the diplomatic missions, and their family members

The same rule is applicable to passengers coming by air and land, including transit and crossing of the State border of Russia.