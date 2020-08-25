Local Main 

PCR tests mandatory for foreign visitors to Russia

Oman Observer

Muscat: Foreign visitors to the Russian Federation must medical certificate confirming the negative result for the Covid-19 infection in Russian or English languages, Oman’s Embassy in Moscow has said.

The laboratory test has to be conducted by the PCR method and no earlier than three calendar days prior to arrival. The arrival form has to be completed upon at the checkpoints and rule is applicable to all foreign citizens, including officials, personnel of the diplomatic missions, and their family members

The same rule is applicable to passengers coming by air and land, including transit and crossing of the State border of Russia.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7667 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fest of fun and learning

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fest of fun and learning

World’s elite cyclists to take part in Tour of Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on World’s elite cyclists to take part in Tour of Oman

Anti-dumping duty on Korean batteries

Oman Observer Comments Off on Anti-dumping duty on Korean batteries