PCR test results can be fetched online: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health said that the results of the Covid 19 examination (PCR) can be now fetched online.

PCR tests are conducted at Muscat and Salalah airports, drive through at Muscat and Salalah airports, Al-Dara Border crossing (Musandam), Medical fitness centers (Sohar, Musandam, Dibba, Nizwa and Rusayl.

The ministry added that the certificate can be obtained by login in with the passport / ID card and the date of birth at covid19.emushrif.om on payment of RO 6.

The Ministry of Health said the certificate contains a digital stamp and a QR code for authentication and verification of the validity of personal data, and users can download and print the certificate easily.