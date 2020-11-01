Local Main 

PCR test mandatory before entering Sultanate: SC

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic held a meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior.

The Supreme Committee reviewed a paper presented by the Ministry of Health regarding the conditions for entering the Sultanate.

The Supreme Committee approved that the passengers entering the Sultanate through all border ports should obtain a PCR coronavirus test of no more than 96 hours prior to entering the Sultanate. Passengers should also undergo the same test upon arrival in the Sultanate and a 7-day quarantine as well as a PCR test to be conducted on the eighth day.

The Supreme Committee reviewed the proposal for opening the door to voluntary work to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and decided to entrust the walis to start registering the names of those willing to participate in this noble work in accordance to conditions to be announced later.

