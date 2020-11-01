PCR test, 7-day quarantine must for all arriving passengers

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has said that people arriving in the Sultanate from abroad have to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within a period of not more than 96 hours prior to entry time.

They should also undergo the same test upon arriving in the Sultanate, observe a 7-day quarantine period, and repeat the PCR test on the eighth day.

The test should be conducted in accordance with the document furnished by the Ministry of Health citing conditions and requirements.

Speaking on the need for PCR protocols, Dr. Saif bin Salem al Abri, Director General of Disease Control, “We analyzed passenger data and found more than 75 percent of travelers coming to the Sultanate had symptoms of the disease. It was during the first seven days after arrival.”

He added that three types of sanitary isolation – seven days for travelers, ten days for positive cases, and 14 days for contacts.

Anyone who has completed seven days can from Monday go and do a polymerization test, and if it is negative, he can get out of the sanitary isolation, remove the bracelet, and register in a health institution.

All travelers will be examined in the Sultanate, and if it appears that there are differences in the tests, whether positive or negative, appropriate measures will be taken, Al-Abri said.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the Interior Ministry on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme

Committee.