Payment of welfare fund subscription

Global Money Exchange, one of the leading Exchange Houses in Oman, managed by State Bank of India, has joined hands with Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board (KNRKWB) Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Under this arrangement, all branches of Global Money Exchange will accept new registrations and payment of periodical subscription from Non-Resident Keralities. The welfare fund is a unique initiative of the Government of Kerala focusing on lower and middle income group for their welfare and rehabilitation.

An MoU was signed by the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Fund and Global Money Exchange recently at Thiruvananthapuram. P T Kunhi Mohammed, Chairman, and M Radhakrishnan CEO of KNRKWB and R Madhusoodanan, General Manager, Global Money Exchange and officials of Pravasi Fund and Global Money Exchange were present at the function.

