‘Pay and Park’ introduced at this garden in Muscat

Muscat: Muscat Municipality will introduce the ‘pay and park’ system at one of the biggest and most-frequented public parks in the country.

Starting from September, parking fees will be levied at Burj al Sahwa Gardens as an attempt to regulate the parking and stop dumping of vehicles in the area,” a statement from Muscat Municipality said.

Over the years, there has been a trend where a number of air travellers park their vehicles at Sahwa Park and proceed to Muscat Airport to avoid long-term parking fees.

To curb this problem, Muscat Municipality recently introduced the new regulations that allowed parking of vehicles only between 4 pm-12 am on weekdays and during weekends from Friday, Saturday and official holidays between 9 am-12 am.

It urged drivers not to leave vehicles unattended in the parking lot of the Sahwa Park after the specified times mentioned in the regulations. “In case of non-compliance, the vehicles will be removed”.

Al Sahwa Park is a group of gardens developed into one large park. Built on an area of 300,000 square metres, Al Sahwa Park is one of the most popular parks frequented by residents in Muscat.

Opened in on December 2007, the park includes many facilities including the Islamic-type architecture, the dancing fountains, the Islamic gardens, the palm gardens, the flower gardens, the park, children’s games, parking lots, men’s and women’s toilets and shaded seating lounges.