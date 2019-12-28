Patronise local cement, say contractors

MUSCAT, DEC 28 – Officials, experts and contractors have maintained that Omani cement meets the highest Omani and international specifications.

Eng Khamis bin Salem al Soli, Chairman of Oman Society of Engineers and Secretary-General of Gulf Engineering Federation, said that the durability of buildings depends entirely on the quality of construction materials. It is necessary for property owners to be fully aware of the importance of the quality of the building materials, he said, stressing that local cement is of the best quality.

“When we visited one of the local cement companies, we found that the cement complied with the approved Omani and international standard specifications. It is important for citizens to be aware of quality issues and not be swayed by the price alone.” Dr Hilal bin Saif al Dhamiri, General Manager of Industrialisation at Oman Cement Factory said: “Contractors must consider using local cement. This is because the local cement is of high quality and conforms to Omani standard specifications. The Omani cement product has won the confidence of consumers for its high quality.”

Eng Abdulaziz bin Said al Muqbali, Director of Quality Control at the Oman Cement Factory, said: “The department continuously examines the product throughout the stages of production process, from the beginning of the extraction of raw materials till the completion of the production. All the control system for the production lines is active round the clock. Samples are taken for examination and analysis with the help of the company’s central laboratory systems which include automated handling systems, X-ray spectrometers, laser object analysers, and computerised devices for physical testing, by highly experienced and efficient employees.”

