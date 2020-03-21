Passport/visa services only in unavoidable cases: Indian embassy

Muscat, March 21 – To avoid crowding as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19, the Embassy of India in Oman has requested the community and others to visit the Embassy in person for any service only if they consider it to be absolutely essential and unavoidable.

“Such unavoidable visits to the embassy may be undertaken only after taking appointments on the given numbers during working days from 8.30 am to 5 pm,” the embassy said.

The following may be noted for various services rendered by embassy and its Passport Services at BLS Centre, Wattayah.

Unless there are compelling reasons, only passports that have expired or are expiring before June 30 will be renewed.

Passport cases with a change in personal particular will be entertained only if the expiry of passport is before June 30.

All miscellaneous certificates on the basis of an entry in the passport will not be issued unless and until it is absolutely essential.

Only the applicant will be allowed to enter BLS or embassy premises (if required) for passport services. Anyone else accompanying the applicant will not be allowed except in the case of minors.

Those who wish to avail the passport services in unavoidable circumstances may please call for appointment +968 79806929 — BLSVisa Services

Normal visa services have been temporarily suspended and are restricted only to compelling cases that will be considered at the embassy after due scrutiny.

Those who wish to apply for a visa due to unavoidable circumstances may please call for an appointment on +968 95263759.

OCI Registrations

OCI registrations are temporarily stopped.

Attestation services will be provided by the embassy only in very important cases.

The number for appointments is +968 93584040.

For marriage solemnization/registration, not more than 5 persons (bride, bridegroom and three witnesses) will be allowed.

Avoid bringing newborn babies for Registration of birth and application for child passport for the time being. Either Father/Mother can bring the relevant documents with signatures of both wherever required.

It is advised that the community welfare cases are taken up through email (cw.nriuscat@mea.gov.in) and helplines of the embassy to the extent possible. However, if it is absolutely necessary to visit the embassy, the following guidelines should be complied with for entry into the chancery premises:

Only persons having grievances related to a labour case or a consular matter will be allowed entry inside the embassy.

For death registration, not more than two persons will be allowed. Please call +968 96568908 for an appointment.

In case, anyone has symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, etc he/she should not visit the embassy. The thermal screening will be mandatory and if anyone is found to have any symptom of fever, cold, cough, entry will not be allowed inside the embassy.

helpline numbers

The 24/7 helpline numbers are functional for #COVID19, consular, and community Welfare matters. Consular – 24695981 Email: cons.muscat@mea.gov.in b) Community Welfare – 80071234 (Toll-free) & 96568908 Email: cw.muscat@mea.gov.in c) All queries through Whatsapp- +96893577979.

The above measures will be in force for two weeks initially from March 23 and will be under constant review.

Normal services will be resumed as soon as the situation improves.