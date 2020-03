For decades, Mohammed al Kindi has been growing sugarcane in his farm in Nizwa in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. Every day during the harvest season of sugarcane Al Kindi walked through his farm caring for the sugarcane plants, which he cultivated by his own hands. With a smartphone in his hand, Al Kindi captures photos of the sugarcane sticks with feelings of pleasure that the sugarcane sticks have now grown taller than his stature. He tells his success story to his followers on Twitter account @malkindi99 and how he grows the sugarcane, collect the crop and squeeze the sticks and make red sugar.

Photo and text by Amir al Ansari