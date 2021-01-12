Passengers in the Sultanate’s airports reach 4.10m

Muscat: The total number of passengers travelling through airports in the Sultanate (Muscat, Salalah, Suhar and Duqm) at the end of October 2020 reached 4.10 million passengers.

Meanwhile, the number of flights landing and departing from Muscat, Salalah and Suhar International Airports at the end of October 2020 reached 29,999 flights, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 72.4% to 3.69 million passengers at the end of October 2020, over the same period of the previous year. The total number of flights at Muscat International Airport also fell by 68.1% to 31,321 flights at the end of October 2020, from 98,144 flights for the same period of 2019.

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport was 28,267 at the end of October 2020, falling 68.4% over the same period of 2019. The total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport fell by 72.7% at the end of October 2020, reaching 3.39 million passengers. This included 1.61 million passenger arrivals, 1.76 million passenger departures, and 7,858 passenger transits.

Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 65.2% to 3,054 at the end of October 2020, against 8,779 for the same period of 2019. The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 65.4% and 65.1%, respectively. The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 68% to 302,369 at the end of October 2020, against 944,874 for the same period of the previous year. This included 151,573 passenger arrivals and 150,796 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.

According to the report, the total number of passengers at the Salalah International Airport fell by 71.7% to 326,450 at the end of October 2020 compared to 1.15 million for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Salalah International Airport fell by 71.5% to 2,848 compared to 9,998 at the end of October 2019.

The total number of international flights at the Salalah International airport fell by 70.9% to 1,198 at the end of October 2020, while the number of domestic fights fell by 71.9% to 1,650. The total number of international passengers fell by 70.6% to reach 129,583, and the number of domestic passengers also fell by 72.4% to 196,867.

Meanwhile, the total number of passengers at Suhar International Airport fell by 70.7% to 68,714 for the period under study compared to 234,872 for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Suhar International Airport also fell 72.5% to 534 at the end of October 2020 compared to 1,942 at the end of October 2019.

Duqm Airport also saw a drop in the total number of domestic passengers by 63.3% to 17,556 at the end of October 2020 compared to 47,866 for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Duqm Airport until the end of October 2020 reached 220, which is a drop by 56.7% compared to 508 flights in 2019, the report showed. –ONA