Passengers in Oman’s airports reach 3.57 million

The total number of passengers travelling through airports in the Sultanate (Muscat, Salalah, Suhar and Duqm) until the end of March 2020 reached 3.57 million passengers.

Meanwhile, the number of flights landing and departing from Muscat, Salalah and Sohar International Airports by the end of March 2020 reached 23,815 flights, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 20% to 3.20 million passengers at the end of March 2020, over the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the total number of flights at Muscat International Airport also fell by 14.9% to 24,499 flights at the end of March 2020, from 28,775 flights for the same period of 2019.

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport was 22,317 flights during the first quarter month of 2020, falling 15.3 percent over the same period of 2019.

Meanwhile, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport fell by 20.4 percent at the end of March 2020, reaching 2.96 million passengers. This included 1.48 million passenger arrivals, 1.47 million passenger departures, and 4,769 passenger transits.

Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 10.6% to 2,182 flights at the end of March 2020, against 2,441 flights for the same period of 2019. T

The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 10.9 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively.

The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 14.7 percent to 237,206 passengers at end of March 2020, against 278,052 passengers for the same period of the previous year. This included 117,576 passenger arrivals and 119,630 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the total number of passengers at Salalah Airport fell by 15.7 percent to 289,329 passengers at the end of March 2020 compared to 339,706 passengers for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Salalah Airport fell by 15.9 percent to 2,350 flights compared to 2,794 flights in March 2019.

The total number of international flights at the Salalah Airport fell by 20.8 percent to 964 flights until the end of March 2020, while the number of domestic flights fell by 12.1 percent to 1,386 flights. The total number of international passengers fell by 16.1 percent to reach 113,858 passengers, while the number of domestic passengers also fell by 15.4 percent to 172,471 passengers.

However, there was a rise in the total number of passengers at Sohar Airport to 68,714 passengers for the period under study compared to 48,716 passengers for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Sohar Airport also rose 1.9 percent to 534 flights at end of March 2020 compared to 524 flights at the end of March 2019.

Duqm Airport also saw a rise in the total number of passengers by 3 percent to 14,499 passengers at the end of March 2020 compared to 14,075 passengers for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Duqm Airport until the end of March 2020 reached 152, which is the drop by 2.7 percent compared to 148 flights in 2019, the report showed. ONA