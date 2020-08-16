Passenger terminal envisioned in Duqm Port’s future plans

Provision has been made for the inclusion of a passenger terminal at Port of Duqm should a decision be taken in the future to open up the gateway, which anchors a mega industrial and economic hub, to cruise ships and pleasure boats.

According to a report in the latest edition of Duqm Economist, the quarterly newsletter of the Special Economic Authority of Duqm (SEZAD), a passenger terminal could be part of the newly operational Government Berth within the port. The 980-meter-long berth is earmarked primarily for vessels of Oman’s defence and security establishments, notably the Oman Royal Yacht Squadron, Sultan’s Special Force, Royal Navy of Oman, and Coast Guard of the Royal Oman Police.

But the Government Berth, strategically located between the ship repair yard of Oman Drydock Company and the new Oil Berth, could also potentially host a passenger terminal in the future, according to the report. “It can handle tourist operations, as it is possible to construct a passenger terminal in the future for travellers coming through Duqm Port,” Duqm Economist noted.

The disclosure affirms Duqm’s potential as a tourism destination underscored by its white-sand beaches, unique geology, and relatively pleasant climes, among other characteristics. A Tourism and Hospitality Zone master-planned within the SEZ already features a handful of luxury hotels overlooking the Arabian Sea with several new resorts and leisure developments planned for implementation in the future.

A one-of-its-kind ‘Rock Garden’ located within the SEZ is also being developed into the country’s first-ever Geo Park, complete with facilities to receive nature tourists and geology enthusiasts. Also within driving distance of Duqm is the Huqf – a sprawling region abounding with examples of Oman’s rich natural and geological heritage.

According to experts, a future passenger terminal will also pave the way for Duqm Port’s inclusion in the coastal maritime transportation network of National Ferries (which is now part of Sinyar Oman – the integrated brand of Mwasalat Oman and National Ferries). The high-speed ferries operated by Sinyar will enhance connectivity between Duqm and a number of coastal communities and towns located along the Dhofar and Wusta coasts, thereby supporting tourism as well as economic development.

The Government Berth at Duqm Port – the first such integrated complex of berthing facilities for government defence and security agencies among the country’s maritime gateways – was completed last year as part of Package 4 of the port’s infrastructure development.

Construction of the roughly 1-km-long quay was undertaken by Kuwait-based Combined Group Contracting Company (CGC) at a cost of RO 55.4 million. The contract also entailed the construction of a number of administrative buildings, marina facilities, road networks and utilities covering the length of berth.