Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan: Reports

A state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines plane crashed in the eastern province of Ghazni, officials said on Monday.

The aircraft came down in the Deh Yak district of Ghazni, to the southwest of Kabul.

The mountainous Deh Yak district in Ghazni province, where the plane crashed, is partly under Taliban control. The province is in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range.

“A Boeing 737-400 plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 pm local time,” Ghazni governor spokesman said in a statement.

As per reports, 83 people were on board.

 

