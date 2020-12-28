Passenger flights suspension extended

Saudi Arabia has extended its suspension of commercial passenger flights by at least one week and possibly two amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia will however allow flights in “exceptional cases”, an interior ministry official said according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Foreigners will be allowed to depart the kingdom and cargo movement will be permitted, it added.

“Saudi Arabia decided to extend the aforementioned measures for another week to continue assessing the situation and to ensure safety of citizens and expatriates,” said the SPA report. — AFP

