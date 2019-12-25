PASI board mulls future projects

MUSCAT: Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) held a meeting, chaired by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, Chairman of PASI Board of Directors. The meeting was briefed on the results of PASI institutional performance indicators, and the executive position of the projects of the second phase of the strategic plan (2016-2020), and a number of insurance programmes projects that the authority plans to implement during the coming period. The meeting approved the recommendations submitted by the Investment Committee regarding participation in a number of local and foreign investment opportunities.

It reviewed the final report prepared on the multi-purpose investment project Insurance Complex located in the Wilayat of Bausher. The meeting discussed the conditions of some of the categories of insured persons who fall under the umbrella of the social insurance programmes applied by PASI. It discussed the proposals submitted to it about improving the processes in effect for registering some accounting operations. The meeting concluded with a discussion on some other proposals submitted to it regarding the development of PASI work. — ONA