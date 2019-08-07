Part of Ibri-Yanqul dual road opened

Yanqul: The Ministry of Transport and Communications on Wednesday opened a part of the second phase of the Ibri-Yanqul dual road in the Wilayat of Yanqul in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

The opening was attended by Engineer Ali bin Mohammed al Alawi, representative of the Wilayat of Yanqul at Majlis Ash’shura and Engineer Said bin Ali al Yahiai, Director of Roads in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

A total of 8 km stretching from Al Auqda area in the Wilayat of Yanqul to Dhahir Al Fawaris roundabout in Ibri and from the Sei roundabout up to the intersection at the Yanqul-Suhar road which leads to Al Buraimi Governorate, were opened to traffic on Wednesday.

A 17-km section of the Ibri-Yanqul road was opened to traffic recently. By Wednesday’s opening, the total distance of the road completed so far has reached 25 km of the 34 km-Ibri-Yanqul road which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

