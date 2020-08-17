Parks, mosques, barbershops to remain closed

Muscat: Keeping in mind that Covid-19 is far from over, the Supreme Committee has not yet announced the opening of activities and places where a gathering of people or direct person to person contact cannot be ruled out.

It may be noted that Oman still reported 140 new cases and 10 deaths of Covid-19 on Monday.

Public parks, mosques, beaches, malls (children and elders still banned), dine-in at normal restaurants, barbershops and beauty parlours, public transport (buses) are still not allowed to from resume activities.

Another keenly-awaited decision is the opening of the aviation sector for the free movement of citizens and residents to and from the country.

Currently, residents stranded abroad, including in their home countries, are allowed to return only with a permit from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dhofar Governorate is still under lockdown. Entry and exit are subject to proper approval from competent authorities.

Meanwhile, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will be organizing a series of meetings with business owners from various economic sectors to study the economic effects of the COVID-19.

The meetings are aimed at preparing an integrated report of proposals and solutions and submit them to the Supreme Committee.

Salem bin Sulayem al Junaibi, Vice-Chairman of OCCI for Economic Affairs, said, “OCCI seeks, through these meetings, to discuss the challenges faced by the various economic sectors in the various governorates of the Sultanate separately, to measure the impact of the pandemic on these sectors and suggest appropriate solutions.

The meetings aim to prepare an integrated report of proposals and solutions and submit them to the Supreme Committee.