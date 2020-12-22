Parkour athletes jump for joy over new facility

GAZA: Often injured in high-risk jumps over obstacles in cemeteries and abandoned buildings, Gaza’s parkour enthusiasts can now practise their niche sport on safer ground. The Palestinian territory’s first parkour gym — equipped with wooden boxes over which youngsters can soar in twists and flips, and padded mattresses to land on — has opened its doors. Developed in France, the dynamic urban sport took root in Gaza around 15 years ago. It provides its own sense of freedom of movement in an area locked in conflict with neighbouring Israel, which blockades the enclave, citing security concerns. “I have played parkour for 13 years now. During those 13 years I have suffered several injuries, the worst was to my wrist, and it stopped me playing the game for a year,” said Jehad Abu Sultan, 32, one of two coaches at the new Wallrunners academy. Some 70 athletes are enrolled in his current free three-month course. Dozens are on waiting lists. — Reuters

Related