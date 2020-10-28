Local Main 

Parking meters to be removed from some areas of Muscat

Oman Observer

Muscat: Muscat Municipality will remove parking meters from several sites in Muscat from Sunday, November 1.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8447 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Suspects arrested in expat murder case

Oman Observer Comments Off on Suspects arrested in expat murder case

Putin arrives in Hungary to forge stronger ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on Putin arrives in Hungary to forge stronger ties

Deficit to narrow as crude oil price rises

Oman Observer Comments Off on Deficit to narrow as crude oil price rises