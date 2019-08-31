Parking charges from 8 am to 1 pm won’t affect Al Sahwa park visitors

Muscat, August 31 – With paid parking coming into effect from Sunday at Burj al Sahwa, the Muscat Municipality has installed electronic kiosks for users to make payments. As part of its efforts to curb the phenomenon of random parking, the new Muscat Municipality regulation is based on the administrative decision 151/2016 that regulates the use of public parking in Muscat Governorate. Muscat Municipality has been taking measures to prevent parking of vehicles, unattended for very long periods as it can lead to problems of vandalism, fire, traffic disruption and denial of parking spaces for genuine visitors to the park.

Parking charges will be levied between from 8 am to 1 pm except on Fridays, Saturdays and official holidays. Since the purpose of the decision is to avoid the phenomenon of indiscriminate parking for long periods of time, accordingly, the tariff will be applied only during the morning. In the evening, the park’s patrons can park without charge. Apart from making payments through the kiosks, users can make payments through the mobile application, via SMS or online at the Muscat Municipality website.

Monthly parking permits for meter parking can be purchased from Muscat Municipality. Al Sahwa Park is a group of gardens developed into one large park. It is one of the most popular parks frequented by residents in Muscat. Opened in December 2007, the park has gardens, the palm gardens, the flower gardens, the park, children’s games, parking lots, men’s and women’s toilets and shaded seating lounges.