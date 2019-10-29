Park Inn hotels in Oman win excellence restaurants awards

The Park Inn by Radisson hotels in Oman received four awards at the recent Haute Grandeur Awards 2019 where top hotels, spas and restaurants awarded on the world stage hosted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last October 19.

Sama Terrazza Rooftop Lounge at Park Inn by Radisson Muscat has won an Excellence Award for Best Restaurant Ambience and Best Restaurant View in Oman while The Ocean Restaurant at Park Inn Radisson Hotel and Residence Duqm has won an Excellence Award for Best Beachside Restaurant and Best Scenic Setting.

Park Inn by Radisson Muscat’s Sama Terrazza is the first rooftop lounge in Muscat and continuing its popularity in the city. It is one of the hot spot/nightlife place in Muscat with its panoramic view and relaxing ambiance with lounge background music. The lounge is famous for its events and just recently started with a new Surf & Turf Grill night on Wednesdays.

The Ocean Restaurant at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Residence Duqm is an all dining nearby Arabian Sea offering international cuisine.

The Haute Grandeur Global Awards ceremony is revered as the most prestigious event on the luxury hospitality calendar, bringing the industry’s most esteemed thought leaders, decision makers, influencers and personalities together in celebration of the world’s finest hospitality experiences.

Winners are selected via a rigorous rating process, taking several factors into account. The Haute Grandeur Global Awards are recognised as a guaranteed golden stamp of excellence. To win this coveted Award, an establishment must excel on all levels. Only superlative hotels, spas and restaurants that attain the ultimate in excellence, are recognised with the highest in accolades. Association with Haute Grandeur guarantees participating establishment’s status and distinction.

Related