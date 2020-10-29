Sports Tennis 

Paris Masters behind closed doors

Oman Observer

The Paris Masters will go ahead as scheduled starting next week but behind closed doors to comply with a second national coronavirus lockdown, organisers confirmed on Thursday. “Following the last announcements by the government and of the imposition of a new lockdown from October 30, the Masters 1000, which runs from October 31 to November 8 at the Accor Arena must be held behind closed doors,” read a statement from the tournament’s organisers. The Paris Masters at the 20,000-seater Bercy Arena carries a total prize money purse of 4.3 million euros.

