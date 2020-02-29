Paralympic hero takes Oman’s tally to four medals at Intl Para Athletics Meet

Muscat, Feb 29 – The Sultanate’s top Paralympic star Mohammed al Mashaykhi, added another gold medal to Oman while his team-mate Mohammed al Qasmi claimed bronze medal at the fifth edition of the International Paralympic Athletics Meet in Morocco which concluded on Saturday.

The two additional medals raised the Sultanate tally of medals to the four medals as Mohammed al Mashaykhi bagged a gold medal in the first day in the scrept throw while Taha al Harrasi recorded bronze medal in 100 metres running.

The second gold medal for al Mashaykhi and the another bronze medal for al Qasmi came at the same competitions in discus throw.

Oman’s Mohammed al Mashaykhi said in an exclusive statement to Oman Daily Observer from Morocco,’’ I am very proud with the personal achievements which came after a quite long time from my injury. I was under a comprehensive treatment from the injury during six months,” he added.

Al Mashaykhi voiced confidently the recent accomplishments will push him positively for the forthcoming tournaments. “We will have many external participations this season and claiming two gold medals at the International Paralympic Athletics Meet in Morocco will definitely encourage myself and the team to do better for Oman in the next participation. During the last period, there was a series of domestic training sessions which raised our technical and physical preparations level for the abroad participations,” he said.

“I would like to thanks everyone who supported myself and the national team for the last period to reach into this top level. Thanks to the Tunisian coach Sonia and his assistant technical team for their technical instructions and follow up. A special thanks to the Ministry of sports Affairs and my achievements are sincere dedications to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik,” he ended.

The Paralympic Athletics Tournament in Morocco featured participation of 234 athletes representing 26 countries from different part of the world. Oman’s delegation includes Rahma al Hajri, board member at Oman Paralympic Committee, and three athletes including Mohammed al Mashaykhi, Taha al Harrasi and Mohammed al Qasmi. In the technical team, the Tunisian coach Sonia Mustafa and Hani al Shammakhi as Physiotherapist.

