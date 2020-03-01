Main 

Paracetamol available in different brand names: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday dismissed the reports about the shortage of Panadol, which is a commercial name for paracetamol, in some local pharmacies due to high demand in winter.

In a statement, MOH said paracetamol is available in the local market from a number of pharmaceutical companies in different brand names, syrups, or suppositories.

”Though brand names are different from Panadol, the purpose is the same. It confirmed the availability of cold medications and antipyretics as pain relievers”, it added.

