PAPP, BAE Systems conclude National Resilience Programme

Senior officials from Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership (PAPP) and BAE Systems have gathered at DSEi in London to celebrate the successful conclusion of the National Resilience Programme (NRP) in Oman.

Attending from the Sultanate of Oman was Dr Dhafir al Shanfari, Chief Executive Officer of PAPP while BAE Systems was represented by Dave Armstrong, Group Business Development Director and other executives from the company.

During the ceremony at the BAE Systems stand at DSEi a report about the NRP was presented to the Omani dignitaries, illustrating the details of the training that has been received by more than 7,000 Omanis across several national sectors.

These sectors include emergency planning and disaster management, maritime security, aviation safety, operational planning and resilience, project management and cybersecurity.

In total, 16 UK suppliers were involved in the delivery of the courses since its launch in 2013, providing best practice to enhance existing Omani capability in those sectors.

Dave Armstrong said: “BAE Systems is proud to have successfully developed and delivered this robust programme with our partners in the Sultanate of Oman. The programme, part of a wider commitment to Oman, has evolved and adapted to meet the country’s changing operational requirements, utilising the strength world-leading UK capability providers.

“BAE Systems has many decades of experience in delivering offset and industrial participation solutions, and our programmes have delivered tens of billions of pounds in economic and industrial benefits to customers in over 30 countries’’.

The National Resilience Programme (NRP) is one of the Tawazun Oman projects, which is overseen by the Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership in co-operation with the concerned security agencies and BAE Systems.

