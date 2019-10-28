Papers discuss challenges of integrating renewables into power grid

A research paper presented by a senior engineer of Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), at the Gulf Power 2019 Conference, has outlined the technicalities of integrating a proposed 400 MW wind farm at Duqm into the country’s Main Interconnection System (MIS).

Abdullah bin Ali al Habsi explored the possibilities of wind-based electricity power as an alternative to conventional gas based generation to meet Duqm’s rising power demand growth. This transition to renewables will not only reduce operating costs, but also save natural gas for value-adding projects, he noted.

The presenter was among a number of engineers of OETC who made presentations at the Gulf Power 2019 Conference. Eng Anwar al Harthi, speaking on the impact of wind power on the stability of the electricity grid, stressed the need for embracing new trends and technologies in order to be prepared for potential challenges emerging from the growth of renewables. The paper listed the most important guidelines adopted by developed countries in the pursuit of wind power.

Mohamad al Hasni presented a paper on the technical aspects of integrating the North Oman grid with that in the south via a 400kv line. The paper looked at the options for connecting the country’s four grids: the MIS, Dhofar Power System, PDO’s grid, and the new Al Duqm network.

Fellow engineer Ahmad Sulaiyam Khalfan al Omairi presented a paper on “Techno-Economic Studies for connecting 1000MW photovoltaic power plant to the Oman grid at Manah and Adam”. The best option, he said, is to build a 400KV network.

Thuraya al Shukaili, a graduate of Sultan Qaboos University, presented on “Solar PV Capacity Credit in the Main Interconnected System of Oman”. She highlighted the importance of having an evaluation of PV capacity credit to ensure safe and efficient electricity.

