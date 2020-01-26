Panel to solve sacked Omani workers’ woes

Muscat: The Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken up the issue of the sacking of several Omani employees in the private sector, following angry outbursts their plight.

The OHRC team lead by Dr. Ali bin Abdullah al Kalbani, Secretary-General, OHRC, discussed the issue with Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Manpower, Salem al Badi, Director General of Labor Welfare, and other officials.

Speaking on the initiatives in the backdrop of financial challenges by the affected workers, Amri said, “The Ministry of Manpower has formed a committee to discuss the issue of Omani workers losing jobs in the private sector based on a ministerial decision with representatives from the private sector, trade unions and even the National Centre for Employment”.

In this regard, he said, a sub-committee will be formed in all governorates to highlight various provisions under the new labor law for creating a healthy work environment and avoiding the repeated incidents of the demobilization of the national workforce in the private sector.

Last week, the Majlis Ash’shura members also discussed issues related to laying off the Omani workforce in the private sector with the General Federation of Trade Unions (GFOTU).

Nabhan al Battashi, chairman of GFOTU, said that there is a need for developing appropriate solutions to help create a healthy work environment and avoid the situation of mass demobilization of workers.

“Laying off workers can lead to economic and social problems for those affected, particularly due to their financial obligations,” he said.

Under the New Labour Law, union members said had proposed setting up of a fund against unemployment and also a committee to resolve the issue.

During the meeting, the Shura members enquired about the initiatives taken by GFOTU to address the issue of laying off workers and the level of their coordination and communication with the relevant decision-makers.

The Shura members discussed the role of the National Recruitment Centre, which is preparing training programs associated with employment and the compatibility of the jobs offered by these institutions.

The meeting also discussed the issue of private sector institutions that are not committed to the Omanisation policy.