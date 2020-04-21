Panel reviews termination of national workers

Muscat: The committee tasked with reviewing issues related to the termination of national workforce in the private sector held its third meeting under the chairmanship of Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs,on Tuesday.

The committee discussed the results reached so far with regard to the termination of national workforce with 17 companies willing to dismiss national workers of which 13 companies agreed to backdown on their termination decisions after discussion with the committee.

The committee addressed the remaining 4 companies to withdraw their decisions pertaining to the dismissal of national workers for non-compliance with the decisions of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19pandemic as well as the violating Article (1) of the ministerial decision No 124/2020 which stipulates that companies should inform the committee three months prior to the date of termination.

The committee directed the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions to urge employers to refrain from dismissing Omani workers. — ONA