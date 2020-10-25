Panel reviews e-census preparedness

Muscat: The Supreme National Committee of Electronic Census 2020 held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, on Sunday. The committee discussed tasks undertaken during the trial of the E-census. The committee also viewed the electronic portal which hosts the E-census and allows quick access to information and statistical indicators of population, residence and establishments by building a database of all related information in electronic and updatable format where data can be merged in a collated statistical format. The committee commended the efforts exerted in executing the programme within scheduled time frame and to activate electronic linkage between the electronic census system and the departments dealing with the project. So far, connectivity has been established between the portal and databases of a number of government departments, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and the Civil Status Directorate-General. — ONA

