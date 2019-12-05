Panel discusses draft budget

MUSCAT: The Expanded Economic Committee of the State Council on Thursday discussed at its first meeting of the first annual sitting for the seventh term, the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2020 and the report of Majlis Ash’shura about it.

During the meeting, chaired by Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Head of the Economic Committee, members of Committee reviewed the economic and social objectives of the budget, the foundations and assumptions on which it was based, the public revenues and expenditure, as well as topics related to the draft budget, including the final results of Oman vision “2020” and the draft of the ninth five-year plan.

The committee will submit its views on the draft budget to the State Council Office in preparation to be reviewed at the council’s next session. — ONA

