Pandemic hikes concern over climate finance for poorest

Rich nations will need to boost efforts to provide funding for pandemic-hit poorer countries to battle climate change if they are to meet a promise of raising $100 billion a year from 2020, climate finance officials and analysts said.

In an annual update, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said climate finance for developing states rose by 11 per cent to $78.9 billion in 2018 — about $20 billion short of a flagship goal set for this year. In 2009, wealthy countries at UN climate talks agreed to channel $100 billion — from public and private sources — each year starting in 2020 to help poor nations develop in a low-carbon way and adapt to worsening climate change impacts.

But reaching that target has proved a challenge, even as demand for help is growing as a result of coronavirus-related economic downturns and surging climate-related disasters. “Donors need to urgently step up their efforts to support developing countries to respond to the immediate effects of the pandemic and to integrate climate actions into each country’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis,” OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría said in a statement on the report.

Patriciah Roy Akullo, co-chair of the ACT Alliance’s climate justice group, said meeting the $100-billion goal was “about saving lives, and preventing further suffering around the world”, as wild weather intensifies and oceans creep higher.

“These funds are urgently needed to deliver action on the ground by people and communities in climate-vulnerable countries,” she said. That could include planting drought-resistant seed varieties, providing early warning of storms, building higher flood defences, planting mangroves, or installing solar power.

Reaching the $100-billion-a-year target is seen as vital to the progress of UN climate negotiations.

