Pandemic helped Swiatek deal with French Open success

ADELAIDE: French Open champion Iga Swiatek says the Covid-19 pandemic has been beneficial for her as the restrictions allowed the 19-year-old from Poland to settle into her life as a first-time Grand Slam winner.

Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status when she became the youngest woman to win the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first to do so without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007. “I didn’t see like a lot of people around, because at that time we had many restrictions and it was impossible to get like big gatherings,” Swiatek said after reaching the semifinal at the Adelaide International.

“But I can see like a lot of support, like by media and TV and I feel like people really saw me for the first time and I gained popularity. So it was actually good that the pandemic is here, because it was really good for me and I could try to learn how to deal with it step by step.” — Reuters