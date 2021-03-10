Pandemic continues to disrupt business

The Gulf region has not calmed down from the outbreak of the epidemic since the last year, despite the distribution of free vaccines to nationals and residents as well.

The State of Kuwait recently announced a comprehensive ban on the movement of people to counter the negative repercussions of Covid-19.

Just earlier, Oman announced restrictions on night-time commercial and retail operations.

The Supreme Committee overseeing the Sultanate’s pandemic response continues to convene and to make decisions that can limit the spread of the epidemic and reduce the number of infections and deaths.

It is also continuing its contacts and cooperation with institutions in the GCC countries and at the global level, including the World Health Organization, to align with pandemic countermeasures taken internationally.

The recent decision taken by Oman a few days ago relates to the closure of commercial activities in all Omani governorates. It comes after the numbers of the hospitalisations and deaths recorded an increase.

These measures can have an adverse effect on commercial and economic activities in business districts. Although the restrictions apply from 8 pm to 5 am, shops attract a throng of visitors just before the closures take effect. The decision also calls for the closure of restaurants and cafes within tourist facilities, in addition to home delivery services, that are becoming increasingly popular while also providing temporary jobs for Omanis and expatriates.

Excluded from the decision are gas stations, health institutions and private pharmacies, given the public’s need for the services provided by these institutions on a 24-hour basis.

All countries have stressed the importance of taking the required precautions due to the seriousness of the pandemic in the region and across the world.

It is imperative that everyone takes utmost care and caution and thereby safeguard the well-being of family members and the community.

Unfortunately, we also hear reports of mainstream and social media that people do gather in violation of these guidelines in some Gulf societies.

This contributes to an increase in infections. Gatherings are scientifically proven to cause a large and dangerous outbreak of the epidemic.

Although such gatherings take place outside the home, such as at beaches, parks, public gardens, rest houses, farms and camps, besides homes and other private places, they contribute to the spread of the pandemic.

Everyone is aware that this pandemic has negative effects on commercial activities and people’s livelihoods, and that the continuous disruption of business leaves many people in debt.

They include small business owners and entrepreneurs who are unable to weather the effects of the pandemic and the financial losses resulting from the closure of commercial establishments.

There must be policies to help such businesses deal with these impacts.

As there are few job opportunities in government institutions, young people must be provided financial support from the concerned financial institutions to safeguard their businesses amid the crisis.