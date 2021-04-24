Pan-fried Jumbo prawn, Black ink tonnarelli & beurre blanc sauce Al Marsa Gourmet style

Oman as a country is very big on tradition which is why an iftar meal can always be predictable. Breaking the fast usually starts with a cold laban and some of the most appetising dates, perhaps three of them. After preparing your belly for a hefty meal, anything can actually go on the plate. While there is still a preference for food that the country has been accustomed to, it’s not bad every once in a while to introduce something different but stays within the spirit of Ramadhan and the season.

Chef Thony Renard currently has access to some of the best gourmet ingredients as he helms the food development section of Al Marsa Gourmet. With a very interesting business model that allows people in Oman to have access to some of the most hard-top-get ingredients, he is sharing a reimagining of an iftar main course.

Ingredients

(serve 4)

1 kg Jumbo prawn (U10 size)

300 gr Black ink Tonnarelli pasta

100 ml cream liquid

250g Zanetti – Butter 100 per cent Italian Cream

300g Banana Shallots / or regular

1/4 cup white wine (alcohol free) you can also replace it by lemon, it will just be citrusy.

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

150g wine sherry tomato

Rock salt

Salt and white pepper

Olive oil

Preparation

Trim In a heavy saucepan over high heat pan-fried the prawn 2 minutes on each side until golden brown.

In a heavy saucepan boil the water and cook the pasta as per the Indication on the packet.

Place the cherry tomato on a baking tray in the oven at 180C for about 5 minute or until the skin has cracked.

In a heavy saucepan over moderate heat, suet the shallot with table spoon of butter. Do not allow it to colour. Add the lemon & vinegar and reduced until liquid is syrupy to 4 to 5 tablespoons, about 5 minutes.

Add cream, salt, and white pepper and boil 1 minute. Reduce heat to moderately low and add a few tablespoons butter, whisking constantly. Add remaining butter a few pieces at a time, whisking constantly and adding new pieces before previous ones have completely liquefied (the sauce should maintain consistency of hollandaise), lifting pan from heat occasionally to cool mixture.

Remove from heat, then season to taste with salt and pepper and pour sauce through a medium-mesh sieve into a sauce boat, pressing on and then discarding shallot.

Serve immediately.

ABOUT

THE CHEF

Chef Thony Renard has a decade of experience in running high quality, high volume kitchens and restaurants in deluxe to luxury hotels. He has an extensive international experience in menu development and has run some of the most admired kitchens globally. He is currently innovating food at Al Marsa Gourmet. Follow them on Instagram: @almarsa_gourmet