PAM Board approves budget for 2020

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Mining (PAM) held its 3rd regular meeting for 2019 under the chairmanship of Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, PAM Board Chairman.

The PAM Board reviewed a range of topics listed on the agenda and discussed them to adopt the appropriate decisions. It also reviewed the executive position of the decisions and recommendations.

The Board also viewed the semi-annual report and the PAM financial position. It also approved the draft development budget for 2020.

The PAM Board also touched on regulating the export of marble cubes. It also viewed work progress at the draft executive bylaw of the Mineral Wealth Law. It also reviewed an initiative of regulating price of gypsum. — ONA

Related