Palmore invests in new industries in Oman and GCC

MUSCAT: Palmore International is growing its business in Oman and GCC, entering and investing into new industries such as FMCG and packaging, IT and digital services and E-commerce by opening its first showroom at Sandan industrial city.

Their initial phase of business services commenced with representing new brands and products to Oman’s market and the neighbouring countries by providing wholesale for vendors and hypermarkets.

With the aim of delivering sustainable values to their partners and clients, consulting and maintaining a competitive price and quality for domestic and international companies has always been a priority at Palmore.