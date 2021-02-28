Palestinians shut West Bank schools to contain virus

RAMALLAH: Schools in the occupied West Bank will shut down for 12 days in an effort to stop a sharp rise in coronavirus variant infections, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has said. High schools have been exempted from the closure which began on Sunday. Shtayyeh said in a televised address on Saturday that the new restrictions were prompted by a large number of cases of the British and South African variants in the territory. Intensive care units for Covid-19 patients have reached 95 per cent occupancy in the West Bank and schools have been identified as a major cause for the fast spread of infections, the Ministry of Health said. On Thursday, it reported that a randomised sample of coronavirus patients showed that more than three-quarters were infected with the British variant.

The World Bank said in a report this week that the Palestinian territories have one of the lowest testing rates in the Middle East and North Africa and that the positivity rate in the West Bank is over 21 per cent, and in Gaza 29 per cent, indicating an uncontrolled spread of the pandemic. The West Bank, where 3.1 million Palestinians live, has reported a total of 118,519 coronavirus cases and 1,406 deaths. Meanwhile, Israel said it will administer Covid-19 vaccines to Palestinians who work in Israel or in its settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli liaison office COGAT said on Sunday. The vaccination campaign, which could apply to an estimated 130,000 Palestinians, will begin within days. — Reuters