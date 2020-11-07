Palestinian ends hunger strike after 103 days

A Palestinian on Friday ended a 103-day hunger strike against being held without charge by Israel after being assured his detention would not be extended, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group said. An Israeli security official confirmed that Maher al Akhras, 49, had ended his hunger strike and would be released on November 26 at the end of his four-month detention. The official did not say whether Akhras had been offered any special assurances. Akhras, a resident of the city of Jenin in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was taken into custody on July 27 under the Israeli “administrative detention” order. — Reuters

