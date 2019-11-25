Palestine surge as Iraq, Kuwait settle for draw

Muscat: Palestine stormed to the top of Group A of the AFC U-19 Championship Uzbekistan 2020 Qualifiers with an emphatic win over Pakistan while Kuwait and Iraq settled for a point each on Sunday.

Palestine, who defeated hosts Oman 1-0 on Friday, beat Pakistan 5-1 while Kuwait and Iraq took a point each after a 1-1 draw.

Iraq will play Pakistan on Tuesday while Kuwait will face Oman at the Seeb Sports Stadium.

Pakistan 1-5 Palestine

Forward Reebal Dahamshi starred with a hat-trick and midfielder Khalid scored two as Palestine defeated Pakistan 5-1.

Dahamshi scored in the 13th and 26th minutes to give Palestine a comfortable looking lead only for Muhammad Waheed to narrow the deficit in the 30th minute.

Palestine, however, were fully in control in the second half as al Nabrisi widened their lead a minute into the restart.

Dahamshi completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute and al Nabrisi sealed an emphatic win for Palestine eight minutes later to take his team to the top of Group A.

Kuwait 1-1 Iraq

Kuwait, who had defeated Pakistan 2-1 in their opening match on Friday, were targeting another three points against Iraq.

Iraq, on the other hand, were aiming to kick off their campaign on a winning note after not having been in action on Matchday One.

Iraq took the early initiative and were rewarded in the 29th minute as forward Hussein Zeyad Tareq put them ahead.

Iraq’s inability to find a second goal, however, cost them in the 72nd minute as Fahad al Ajmi equalised for Kuwait.

Ten groups have already concluded their qualifying campaigns with Tajikistan the first to book their ticket in October, when they cruised through Group C with a perfect record.

Qatar (Group B), Islamic Republic of Iran (Group D), Bahrain (Group E), Saudi Arabia (Group F), Malaysia (Group G), Australia (Group H), Korea Republic (Group I), Japan (Group J) and Indonesia (Group K) also secured qualification as group winners in November.

The Group A winners and the four best second-placed teams will join the qualified teams and hosts Uzbekistan in the Finals.

Should Uzbekistan, who finished runners-up in Group F of the Qualifiers, emerge as one of the best four second-placed teams, the fifth-best second-placed side will advance to the Finals.

