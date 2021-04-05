Pakistan’s Shadab out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will miss the rest of the tour of South Africa and the tour of Zimbabwe due to a toe injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday. The 22-year-old spinner will be sidelined for up to four weeks after sustaining the injury while batting during the second one-dayer in Johannesburg. “X-rays conducted following the match revealed an ‘intra articular communicated fracture’ though there is neither any displacement nor angulation,” the PCB said.

“The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab.”

The third ODI takes place in Centurion on Wednesday.