Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Administrative and Financial Affairs, received Ali Javed, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Sultanate, at the General Diwan of the ministry in Muscat on Monday. Javed is bidding farewell to the Sultanate after the end of his term. Al Zarafi thanked the ambassador for the efforts he exerted to promote the bilateral relations between the two countries. The meeting was attended by Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidi, Head of the Protocols Department. — ONA

