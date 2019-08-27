Pakistani actress accuses Bollywood of plagiarism

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has again criticised Bollywood for its alleged “hypocrisy’’ and accused it of stealing Pakistani songs.

Her comment came in the wake of Alia Bhatt’s recent music video debut with the Punjabi song Prada that bears some similarities with Pakistani song Gore Rang Ka Zamana from Vital Signs album.

It was pointed out by many Twitter users after which, Hayat accused Bollywood of plagiarism. “I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs. Copyright violation and royalty payments obviously mean nothing to them,” she tweeted.

Written by Shoaib Mansoor, Gore Rang Ka Zamana song was released as part of Vital Signs Volume 1.

Hayat also slammed Shah Rukh Khan’s latest Netflix production Bard of Blood. “This just vindicates what I have been saying. Another week, and yet another anti-Pakistan project,” she shared on Twitter.

“Now can we wake up, smell the coffee and see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is? Shah Rukh Khan, be patriotic, nobody is stopping you — just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us,” Hayat tweeted. — IANS

Related