Pakistan Social Club celebrates 49th National Day of Oman

Muscat, Nov 25 – The Pakistan Social Club Oman celebrated the 49th National Day of Oman at Al Murooj Grand Hotel Al Khuwair last week. Shaikh Aziz bin Salim al Hasani, Member of Majlis Ash’shura, was the chief guest of the celebration. Chairman Mohammad Muneer along with the Directors of Pakistan Social Club received the guest. Vice-Chairman PSC Mr Shabbir Ahmed Nadeem welcomed the guests and expresses his views about progress and development of Oman and congratulated His majesty Sultan Qaboos for his leadership and vision.

The Director of Pakistan Social Club Nasir Maroof presented a beautiful poetry in which he expressed his gratitude to Oman and His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. A documentary on Oman’s development presented by the IT wing of Pakistan Club and Arshad Ali Khan described the history of Oman and its splendid development under the wise leadership of His Majesty. The audience enjoyed the live music performed by the Muwahid Music Group. The programme was concluded by a cake cutting ceremony followed by a dinner after which everyone prayed for the continuous development of Oman and also for the health and long life of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.