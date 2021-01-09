Pakistan protesters end blockade over deaths of miners

QUETTA: Thousands of mourners gathered in Pakistan on Saturday for the burial of 10 miners who were killed in an attack claimed by the IS group that sparked an outcry over the lack of protection for workers.

A six-day protest by the Hazara community over the killings in the country’s restive southwest was finally called off late on Friday after they reached an agreement with the provincial government of Balochistan.

Protesters numbering up to 3,000 had blocked a road on the outskirts of Quetta demanding personal assurances by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The 10 miners from the minority community were kidnapped by gunmen from a remote colliery on Sunday before being taken to nearby hills where most were shot dead, some beheaded.

Authorities on Friday promised the arrest of the attackers, payment of compensation to the bereaved families and better security for the Hazaras.

A senior government official said that the prime minister visited Quetta on Saturday and met members of the bereaved families.

He quoted Khan as expressing the government’s resolve to bring the culprits to justice.

Khan, who also chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review law and order in Balochistan, said his government would take every possible step to protect the Hazara community.

“We are setting up a cell comprising security officials to track down militants,” he said.

A group of up to 40 IS-backed terrorists has been carrying out attacks in the country, he added.

“We have already hunted down several terrorists and our offensives against them will continue,” Khan said.

More than 4,000 people attended the last rites of the dead miners whose bodies were laid to rest amid tight security six days after their deaths. — AFP