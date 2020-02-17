Pakistan no longer a militant safe haven: Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted on Monday that his country is no longer a militant safe haven, and said his administration fully supports the Afghan peace process.

Khan’s comments come as the US and the Taliban appear on the brink of a deal that would see US forces begin to pull out of Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban would enter talks with the Afghan government, stick to various security guarantees and work toward an eventual, comprehensive ceasefire.

“I can tell you that there are no safe havens here,” Khan said at a conference in the capital Islamabad.

“Whatever the situation might have been in the past, right now, I can tell you… there is one thing we want: peace in Afghanistan.”

Khan’s comments came after Sarwar Danish, Afghanistan’s second vice president, accused Pakistan of allowing the Taliban to recruit new fighters from Afghan refugee camps in Pakistan.

Khan was addressing a conference marking 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in his country.

While Pakistan cannot “completely guarantee” that no Taliban are hiding among the estimated 2.7 million Afghans living in Pakistan, Khan said his government had done all it can to prevent attacks in Afghanistan, including by building a border fence.

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has for more than a year led talks between the Taliban and Washington, also attended the conference.

— AFP

