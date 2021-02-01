Pakistan inflation eases to 5.65 per cent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s annual inflation rate eased to 5.65 per cent in January, the bureau of statistics said on Monday, from 8 per cent the previous month.

A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price index (CPI), the bureau said.

It said the Urban CPI recorded a decrease of 0.16 per cent while Rural CPI recorded a drop of 0.29 per cent.

The average inflation rate from July-January (2020-21) was 8.19 per cent and food inflation at 13.79 per cent over the year earlier period.

After touching as high as over 14 per cent early last year, the January reading was the first time that core inflation has come down to the level of what the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan had inherited when he took office in late 2018.

— Reuters

